|
|
Rosalind M. (Donovan) Coyne, 99 years old, passed away peacefully in the presence of her beloved step- daughter, Cindy Holzapfel and staff at Twin Oaks Nursing Home in Danvers MA on Thursday, March 20, 2019. Born in Salem MA, she was the daughter of the late Hazel and William Donovan. She was married and divorced to Robert OBrien and married again to her beloved husband, Edward Coyne of Danvers MA in 1965. Rose lived as a child with a foster family in Salem, briefly before living for years in a convent in Lawrence. She was finally placed in a loving foster family home in Salem owned by Katy Curtain. Rose was very enterprising and graduated from a radio broadcasting school in Boston followed by graduating from a specialty tailoring academy in Salem. She raised her two daughters by herself by working two jobs plus part time tailoring with no outside aid. Deeply religious, she practiced her faith daily and engaged in many church groups. Known as the "old lady in the red smart car", Rose drove daily until her early 90s and would visit the "party store" for her scratch tickets. She then drove and parked at the beach parking lot, scratched and then said the rosary. Rose will be missed by her loving family and the wonderful staff at Twin Oaks whom she entertained with her determined character and charm. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Westfeld of Birmingham MI, grandson, Dr. Anton Westfeld of Sydney Australia and granddaughter, Amy Rose of Birmingham, MI and daughter, Mary Ellen OBrien of Wayne MI, grandson, Tobias and great granddaughter, Violet of Wayne, MI. Step family includes Edward & Linda Coyne of Danvers, Robert Coyne of Manchester, MA and Cynthia & Richard Holzapfel of Georgetown, MA Step-grandchildren include Kevin & Natasha Coyne of Danvers, MA, Christopher & Judy Coyne of Andover MA, Michael & Mary Coyne of Manchester, MA, Stephen Coyne of Worthington, MA, Thomas Coyne of Portland, ME, Kim and John Willis of Georgetown, MA, Lauren and Chris Brown of Georgetown, MA. Rose was the proud great-grandmother of Tanner, Braden, Addison, Avery, Peter, Anna, Colin, Jackson, Nathaniel, Cameron, Olivia, Charlotte, Madison, and Mia. The family wishes to thank the staff at Twin Oaks for their wonderful care of Rosalind in her 4 years of residence. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, 62 School Street, Manchester by the Sea, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A visiting hour will be held at the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly, Saturday morning prior to the Mass from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Burial in the Annunciation Cemetery, Danvers. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com.
Published in Wareham Courier from Mar. 23 to Mar. 30, 2019