Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman, Cole & Gleason
2599 Cranberry Highway
Wareham, MA 02571
(508) 295-0060
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapman, Cole & Gleason
2599 Cranberry Highway
Wareham, MA 02571
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Center Cemetery
Wareham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Duffy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven J. Duffy


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Steven J. Duffy Obituary
Steven J. Duffy, 66, of New Bedford, died April 26, 2019 in St. Lukes Hospital. He was the son of the late John D. and Barbara (Alfrey) Duffy. He was born in Boston and lived in New Bedford for many years. He enjoyed listening to Rock and Roll music and reading books about 1960s cars. He loved spending time with his family and going on vacations. Survivors include his brothers and sisters, Jean M. Duffy of Wareham, Susan K. Lovenbury of Taunton, Michael R. Duffy of Wareham, John K. Duffy of Wareham, Gary R. Duffy of Carver, Timothy D. Duffy of Wareham, Gail P. Duffy of W. Wareham. He was the brother of the late Barbara Ann Duffy and Paul Duffy. His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., Wareham. Burial will follow in Center Cemetery, Wareham. For direction and online guestbook, visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Wareham Courier from Apr. 28 to May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapman, Cole & Gleason
Download Now