Steven J. Duffy, 66, of New Bedford, died April 26, 2019 in St. Lukes Hospital. He was the son of the late John D. and Barbara (Alfrey) Duffy. He was born in Boston and lived in New Bedford for many years. He enjoyed listening to Rock and Roll music and reading books about 1960s cars. He loved spending time with his family and going on vacations. Survivors include his brothers and sisters, Jean M. Duffy of Wareham, Susan K. Lovenbury of Taunton, Michael R. Duffy of Wareham, John K. Duffy of Wareham, Gary R. Duffy of Carver, Timothy D. Duffy of Wareham, Gail P. Duffy of W. Wareham. He was the brother of the late Barbara Ann Duffy and Paul Duffy. His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., Wareham. Burial will follow in Center Cemetery, Wareham. For direction and online guestbook, visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Wareham Courier from Apr. 28 to May 5, 2019