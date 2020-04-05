Home

Anthony D. Furia of Watertown, passed on April 3rd, 2020. Beloved husband of Carmela (Grutti) Furia. Loving father of Vincent A. Furia of Victor, NY, Catherine Furia and her husband Stephen DerBoghosian of Chester, NH and Anthony D. Furia Jr. and his wife Diana of Westford. Dear grandfather of Anthony and Gianna Furia. Brother of Rosetta Furia Alvarez and her husband Angel and Domenic Furia and his wife Patricia. Son of the late Domenic and Louise (Alosi) Furia. Anthony is a late US Navy Veteran who served in WWII and Korea. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in memory of Anthony to at or Disabled American Veterans at dav.org/donate. Due to the current precautions surrounding COVID-19, all arrangements are private and under the care of DeVito Funeral Home 761 Mt. Auburn St., Watertown, Ma. Visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Watertown Tab & Press from Apr. 5 to Apr. 12, 2020
