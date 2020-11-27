Arlene (DeVincent) Manzelli, of Bedford, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2020, at the age of 76, after a courageous three-year battle with cancer. Arlene was a woman with many talents and had incredible resolve. She enjoyed puzzles of any kind and had a love of all new technology. Whether it was spending countless hours and sleepless nights solving Rubiks Cube, wallpapering a room, planning elaborate events, trying new recipes, baking magazine-cover- worthy desserts or knitting complicated sweaters, she always did so by the words her father taught herto never give up. Arlene was a graduate of Waltham High School, class of 1962, and St. Elizabeths School of Nursing as an RN in 1964. After working at Waltham Hospital as a Registered Nurse, she and her husband raised their three daughters. As the kids grew older, she developed an insatiable curiosity for computers. Arlene went back to school in the emerging field of Information Technology (IT). Combining her love for medicine and IT, she became an important contributor at Meditech in Canton, MA. After that, she worked at Symmes Hospital in Arlington and Youville Hospital in Cambridge, MA in their IT Departments. Arlene retired after working in business administration at her familys real estate company in Waltham, MA. In her later years, Arlenes greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren, especially when they came to her summer home in Mashpee on Cape Cod. Arlene is survived by her devoted husband of 53 years, Thomas P. Manzelli, and their three daughters: Jayna and her husband Joseph Sollecito of Bedford, Laurel and her husband Brian F. Murphy of Winchester, and Leah and her husband Matthew T. Adams of Bedford. She was Grammy to her eight cherished grandchildren: Ben and Emily Sollecito, Mia, Ally and Ava Murphy, and Erin, Katherine and Meghan Adams. Arlene also leaves her siblings Arthur E. DeVincent of Florida, Richard P. DeVincent of Waltham, Jean and her late husband Joseph P. Connelly of Weston, and the late Robert DeVincent of Lexington. She has many cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family who loved her dearly. Arlene was the daughter of the late Arthur and Lena DeVincent of Waltham, MA. Arlene touched the lives of many people and will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no services at this time and her burial will be private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Kindly make donations in Arlenes name to the American Cancer Society
, 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA. Good bye, Sweet Lady. May you rest in peace.