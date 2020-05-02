|
Barbara Ryan Lordan, born to this life, April 1, 1950, born to eternal life, April 28, 2020, due to respiration complications from a stroke in 2005. Barbara was married to Gerald Lordan of Oak Park, IL for 45 years; she was the mother of Brendan Lordan of Chicago and Erin Lordan of Chicago; sister of Michael (Marianne) Ryan of Munich, Germany and William (Leonie) Ryan of Hong Kong, China and the late Mary Ryan (Edmund) Radz of Lexington, MA; daughter of the late Francis and Agnes nee OToole Ryan of Watertown, MA. Barbara graduated from St. Patrick High School in Watertown, MA in 1968. She received her BA from Northeastern University in Boston, MA and her MBA from Dominican University in River Forest, IL. She was a technical sales representative for Eastman Kodak. She was active with professional associations in Chicago for both Typography and Lithography. Also active with Center for Progress in Independent Living, Forest Park, IL. She used her French language skill as a volunteer in Crossroads Africa in the Ivory Coast. She pursued hobbies in gardening, furniture restoration, and antique collection. Celebration of life services will be held in Oak Park, IL and Watertown, MA at a later date. When available, service information will be updated at: drechslerbrownwilliams.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to: Catholic Charities Archdiocese of Boston (ccab.org/donate) are very appreciated.
Published in The Watertown Tab & Press from May 2 to May 9, 2020