Bridget C. (Servello) D'Alanno passed away on March 19th 2020. Beloved wife of the late Domenic D'Alanno. Daughter of the late Gregory Servello and Eva (Clemente). Sister of the late Claire Bent, Florence Sciretta, James Servello. Aunt of Marie Sciretta, John Sciretta, William Bent, Michael Sciretta and Robert Bent. Bridget loved to cook, garden and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Bridget worked at the Perkins School for the Blind and handled the distribution and organization of the Braille machines internationally and she became close friends with everyone she dealt with in this capacity, even being invited overseas to vacation with them after retirement. A private burial will be held in Ridgelawn Cemetery. Please consider a donation in memory of Bridget to Attn: Donations/Employee Fund, Mary Ann Morse Health Care Center, 45 Union Street, Natick, MA. 01760. Arrangements under the care of DeVito Funeral Home 761 Mt. Auburn St., Watertown, Ma. To view an online guestbook please visit www.devitofuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Watertown Tab & Press from Mar. 23 to Mar. 30, 2020