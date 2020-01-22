|
|
Carmen (Palandjian) Lazarian, of Watertown, formerly of Lexington, January 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Haigaz Lazarian. Devoted mother of Eric Lazarian. Sister of the late Greisha Palandjian, Gegham Palandjian, Amalia Djarkava and Rima Palandjian. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial visitation will be held at the Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, 558 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown on Tuesday, January 21 from 4:00 | 6:00 p.m. Prayer services will follow at 6:00 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Saint Stephens Armenian Church, 38 Elton Avenue, Watertown, MA.
Published in The Watertown Tab & Press from Jan. 22 to Jan. 29, 2020