Cheryl Mason of Watertown passed away on June 17, 2020. She was 55. Her sister Lisa recalls how as a kid growing up in Belmont Cheryl enjoyed figure skating, ballet, swimming, and tap dancing. Cheryl would always look forward to game nights when she would get to play Scrabble and Sorry with her mother, Adele. But the most important accomplishment of her life was raising her daughter, Melissa. Melissa was everything to her, said Adele. She called Melissa her Scootch pie. Melissa was her life. One of Cheryls longtime friends, Lori Moran, said Cheryl would stop traffic to give someone a hug. She loved her family and her friends, said Moran. She had a big, big heart. Some might have described her as a homebody, but Cheryl always made sure her voice was heard. She was not quiet, said Moran. She was so loud. Cheryl loved animals and taking care of her beloved dog, Cera. She will be missed, said Moran. She already is.



