Cheryl Mason
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cheryl Mason of Watertown passed away on June 17, 2020. She was 55. Her sister Lisa recalls how as a kid growing up in Belmont Cheryl enjoyed figure skating, ballet, swimming, and tap dancing. Cheryl would always look forward to game nights when she would get to play Scrabble and Sorry with her mother, Adele. But the most important accomplishment of her life was raising her daughter, Melissa. Melissa was everything to her, said Adele. She called Melissa her Scootch pie. Melissa was her life. One of Cheryls longtime friends, Lori Moran, said Cheryl would stop traffic to give someone a hug. She loved her family and her friends, said Moran. She had a big, big heart. Some might have described her as a homebody, but Cheryl always made sure her voice was heard. She was not quiet, said Moran. She was so loud. Cheryl loved animals and taking care of her beloved dog, Cera. She will be missed, said Moran. She already is.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Watertown Tab & Press from Jun. 27 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved