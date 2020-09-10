Ciro J. Cantalupo, 95 of North Myrtle Beach, SC passed away on September 8, 2020 of natural causes. Born on March 29, 1925 in Watertown, Massachusetts. He was the son of the late Guy and Jennie Cantalupo. Mr. Cantalupo proudly served his country during WWII in the US Army. He then went on to work for BF Goodrich and the US Postal service in Watertown, MA before moving to N. Myrtle Beach, SC in 2009. Ciro was the husband of the late Mary Demakis Cantalupo also from Watertown, MA. He is survived by his loving children Donna Walsh and her husband Edward of N. Myrtle Beach, SC, Paula Sawyer of Little River, SC and Guy Cantalupo and his wife Donna of Longs, SC. He was the grandfather of Kevin Walsh and his wife Cassandra of N. Myrtle Beach and Kerri Lyn Walsh of Chicago, Illinois. Daniel and Trevor Sawyer, Giovanni and Gianluca Cantalupo of New Hamphire. Also great grandfather of KJ Walsh from N. Myrtle Beach. He is survived by four sisters in law and one brother in law, many nieces, nephews, and friends. His sunny disposition and larger than life attitude will be sorely missed by all who knew him. A grave site service will be held at the Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, MA at a later date. Services were provided by Myrtle Beach Funeral Home and Crematory in Myrtle Beach, SC.



