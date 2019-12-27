|
|
Mrs. Clare L. (McNeice) McNally of Watertown, died Monday, December 23, 2019 in Mount Auburn Hospital. She was 75. Mrs. McNally was born in Quincy on March 13, 1944, a daughter of the late John and Gladys (Starette) McNeice. Clare was a graduate of Quincy High School and Faulker Hospital School of Nursing. For over forty years, she was the Director of Nursing at the Emerson Convalescent Home in Watertown. Clare is survived by her husband, Joseph J. McNally; her daughters, Cheryl Anne Howell (Daniel) of Watertown and Lynne Marie Clow (Trevor) of P.E.I., Canada; her grandchildren, Julia Lynne Howell, Jack Clow and Henry Clow; her brother, John McNeice of Canton; & many nieces, nephews, and her in-laws, the McNally families in P.E.I., Canada. She was also the sister of the late Donald McNeice and Joan Church A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Saturday, December 28th, in Saint Patrick's Church, 212 Main Street, Watertown. Burial followed in Ridgelawn Cemetery, Watertown. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Watertown Tab & Press from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020