Donald MacNeil of Westford, age 77, passed on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 surrounded by his wife and children. He was born in Watertown on March 22, 1943 to the late Henry and Mildred (Tolvo) MacNeil. Donny was the husband and best friend of Enda (Maguire) for 50 wonderful years. He was the brother of Henry and his late wife Ellen of Billerica, and the late Leonard and his wife Alice of Burlington. He was the beloved father of David MacNeil & Lisa, Thomas MacNeil of Lawrence, Lisa Raneri of Westford and Theresa and her husband Leland Stevens of Bedford. He was the loving grandfather of Andrew, Paul, Krystal, John, Kailyn, Jake, Cullen, Luke, Maison and Rocco. He also leaves behind many nieces & nephews and his childhood friend, Tommy Doria of Watertown. He was great with his hands, whether it be cooking lavish meals for his family and friends or exhibiting his extraordinary carpentry skills. A Celebration of his Life will be scheduled at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to Rosies Place of Boston. Arrangements made by the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St. Watertown, MA 02472.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store