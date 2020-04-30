|
Dorothy (Gullason) Zaccari age 100 of Watertown, passed away on April 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alfred 'Fred' Zaccari. Cherished aunt of Barbara Ann Danis & her husband Richard. Dear great aunt of Rick Danis, Jeffrey Danis, Michael Danic & his wife Susan and Susan Thomas & her husband Wayne. She is also survived by 6 great-great nieces and nephews. A private graveside service was held in Ridgelawn Cemetery. Arrangements made by the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St. Watertown, MA 02472.
Published in The Watertown Tab & Press from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2020