Dorothy (Gullason) Zaccaria, 100, of Watertown, passed away on April 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alfred 'Fred' Zaccaria. Cherished aunt of Barbara Ann Dainis and her husband Richard. Dear great aunt of Rick Dainis, Jeffrey Dainis, Michael Dainis and his wife Susan and Susan Thomas and her husband Wayne. She is also survived by six great-great nieces and nephews. Dorothy graduated Cum Laude from Watertown High School. After graduation, she worked as a recording secretary for the Department of Public Health at the State House. She worked there for over thirty years. In her retirement, she enjoyed travelling with her husband Fred. She loved her family and they will remember her warm smile and her chocolate chip cookies and apple pies. A private graveside service was held in Ridgelawn Cemetery.
Published in The Watertown Tab & Press from May 3 to May 10, 2020