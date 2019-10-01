|
Edward (Francis) Camposano passed away on September 20, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with several illnesses. He was surrounded by his loving wife, children and extended family. He was born on October 19, 1948 in Watertown, MA to Paul and Eleanor (Tomei) Camposano. Beloved husband of 45 years to Janet (Pratt) and loving father of Jennifer (Wallace) Camposano of DelRay Beach, FL and Brooke Camposano of Wellington, FL. Also survived by 3 grandchildren, Connolly and Rory Wallace and Brooklyn Camposano as well as three brothers. Paul and wife Nancy of Naples, FL, Bobby and wife Janice of Marco Island, and David and wife Kathy of St. Augustine, FL. Additionally he left a total of 7 adoring nieces and nephews. He was a graduate of Watertown (MA) High School after which he attended Florida State University where he excelled on the baseball team pitching in the quarter finals of the College World Series. An excellent athlete, he was one of the finest tennis players in the Boston area for many years. After relocating his family to Marco Island in 1980, Eddie was appointed manager of the Seawatch Condominium where he devoted 40 years as a working manager holding several board memberships of the Condominium Managers Association. He was regarded as a dedicated, loyal professional truly appreciated by all of his owners. Meanwhile, he began a lengthy career as a Little League baseball coach helping many young players develop. He became a passionate golfer who was nicknamed "Freddie" after popular pro golfer Fred Couples and enjoyed many fine outings on the local links with family and friends. He and his wife Janet hosted Christmas Eve parties for 30 years for family and friends, always a gala affair. He was a formidable cribbage player as well and commanded the prestigious title of "dozens" which he seemed destined to be dealt frequently. Ed was not known to have an enemy nor did he ever utter a bad word about anyone. Suffice it to say, he was a quality human who put his family first and foremost throughout his life. He will be missed big time by all of his family and friends. Funeral Mass Saturday, October 5, 2019 at San Marco Catholic Church followed by a Celebration of Life in the parish hall.
Published in The Watertown Tab & Press from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8, 2019