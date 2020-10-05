1/
Eithne M. Dalton
Eithne M. Dalton (Trainor) of Needham, Born in Belfast, Ireland, passed away on October 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Dalton. Loving mother of Shea P. Dalton, and Chase J. Dalton both of Needham. Beloved daughter of James and Anne (McElroy) Trainor of Watertown. Sister of Colleen Perez and her husband John of Watertown, and Desmond Trainor and his wife Alison of Newton. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Retired ultrasound technician. Visiting hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home 1305 Highland Ave. Needham on Tuesday, October, 6th from 4-8pm. Funeral from the funeral home on Wednesday, October 7th at 11am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church, Needham at 12 Noon. Relatives and friends kindly invited, please follow all Covid-19 guidelines. Interment private. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Eithnes memory to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573. https://www.lls.org/. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Needham.

Published in The Watertown Tab & Press from Oct. 5 to Oct. 12, 2020.
October 4, 2020
Eithne had so much spirit always. She was independent for sure and was much like her Dad. She loved her giraffes. We didn't see here in recent years but the childhood years are the greatest memory. Slainte, Eithne!
Charlie and Colette Welch
Friend
