1/1
Eleanor Piselli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor (Todino) Piselli, of Watertown age 97 passed away on Monday November 9,2020. Loving mother of Ronald Piselli and his wife Yvonne. Loving Granny of David, Adam and Melissa Piselli and Renee and David Lawn and she is also survived by 7 great grandchildren. Loving sister of Virginia Clark of Watertown and the late Louis Todino. Cherished aunt of Karen Cortina and her husband Jimmy and Tom Clark and his wife Susie and also survived by many great nieces and nephews and cousins. Services were held at the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St. Watertown and a funeral mass followed in St. Patrick's Church. Eleanor was buried in St. Patricks Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Eleanor's name to the Watertown Catholic Food Pantry, 26R Chestnut St. Watertown, MA 02472.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Watertown Tab & Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-1113
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nardone Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved