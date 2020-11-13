Eleanor (Todino) Piselli, of Watertown age 97 passed away on Monday November 9,2020. Loving mother of Ronald Piselli and his wife Yvonne. Loving Granny of David, Adam and Melissa Piselli and Renee and David Lawn and she is also survived by 7 great grandchildren. Loving sister of Virginia Clark of Watertown and the late Louis Todino. Cherished aunt of Karen Cortina and her husband Jimmy and Tom Clark and his wife Susie and also survived by many great nieces and nephews and cousins. Services were held at the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St. Watertown and a funeral mass followed in St. Patrick's Church. Eleanor was buried in St. Patricks Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Eleanor's name to the Watertown Catholic Food Pantry, 26R Chestnut St. Watertown, MA 02472.



