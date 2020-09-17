Erasmia Cacciola

Erasmia (Veligrakis) Cacciola of Watertown died peacefully on Sunday, September 13, 2020. She was 98 years old. Erasmia is predeceased by her husband of over 51 years, Salvatore J. Cacciola, who died in 1995. Erasmia, also known as Rose Marie, was born in Cambridge, MA and was raised and educated in Watertown. She was a graduate of Watertown High School Class of 1939 where she was a member of the National Honor Society. She married the love of her life, Salvatore, while he was serving in the Army during World War II. After the war they eventually settled in Watertown where they raised their four children. Erasmia was a lifetime parishioner of the Taxiarchae Greek Orthodox Church and served as a member of the Churchs Philoptochos Society. She was full of energy and love which she was quick to share. She was proud of her Greek heritage and was delighted to prepare traditional Greek meals especially during the holidays. She also enjoyed interior decorating, reading, writing poetry, traveling, and playing cards. More than anything, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Erasmia was proud of her children and their accomplishments. As a first generation Greek-American woman, she valued learning and she and Salvatore always encouraged their four children to further their educations. When introducing her children, she would point out which one was the businessman, doctor, psychologist, or lawyer. This pride extended to her grandchildren as well. Erasmia is survived by her loving children Emmanuel (Mary Beth) Cacciola, James (David) Cacciola, John (Janelle) Cacciola, and Elaine (James) Costales. She was the devoted grandmother (known as 'Yia Yia') of Stephen (Meg) Cacciola, Scott Cacciola, Alexis, Robert and Nicole Costales, and Salvi Cacciola. She was the adoring great grandmother of Charles and Margot Cacciola. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, and especially her dear nieces Suzanne Diamantopoulos, Constance Silva, and Vasiliki Pappas. She was daughter of the late Emmanuel and Erasmia (Koutoulakis) Veligrakis. A brief visitation will take place on Thursday, September 17th from 12- 1 pm in the Faggas Funeral Home, 551 Mt. Auburn St., Watertown, MA. Followed by burial in the Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge at 1:15 pm. For online guestbook please visit www.faggas.com
. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to the Taxiarchae Greek Orthodox Church, 25 Bigelow Ave., Watertown, MA 02472 or to the charity of your choice
.