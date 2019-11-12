|
Flavio "Frank" DeNovellis 89 of Watertown November 8 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary T (Guzzetti) DeNovellis. Father of Frank and his wife Beverly of Watertown, Debbie Ackerley and her husband Jim of Watertown, Judy Moon of Watertown, and Mark and his wife Beth of Onset. Brother of the late Vincent and his wife Gloreen of Belmont. Survived by 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews. Frank was a life long Watertown resident, born and raised in the East end and was a veteran of the Army, serving during the Korean War. For over 30 years, Frank and Mary were the proprietors of The Common Street Spa, which was their 2nd home with the patrons being extended family to them. Frank was very active in the community throughout his life including donations to the schools, sponsorships of sports teams, and volunteering his time at Meals on Wheels. Frank embraced the Watertown community throughout his life. Frank's funeral was held from the DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt Auburn Street, Watertown, Thursday November 14 at 8:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Church, Watertown at 9:00 am. Visiting Hours were held on Wednesday November 13th from 3pm to 8pm. Donations in his memory may be made to the Dept of Veteran Affairs, 200 Spring Street, Bedford, MA 01730. Interment Cambridge Cemetery, Cambridge, MA
Published in The Watertown Tab & Press from Nov. 12 to Nov. 19, 2019