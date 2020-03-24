|
|
George Edward Yankowski, 97 years old, born November 19, 1922, of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020 at home with his wife, Mary by his side. George was born in Cambridge, MA. He was a WWII veteran serving in the Battle of the Bulge, Europe. George was a former teacher, guidance counselor and baseball coach at Watertown High School, Watertown, MA as well as a former major league baseball player for the Philadelphia Athletics and Chicago White Sox. After retiring from 30 years of teaching, George worked 24 more years for ADP, Waltham. George and Mary moved from Lexington, MA to the Villages, FL in 2010. George was predeceased by his wife of 41 years, Geraldine (Molito), his parents Voslow and Stefania (Tokarska), and siblings Ida (Robak), Edith (Stevens), Victor, Elizabeth, and Robert. In addition to his loving wife of 20 years, Mary (Urquhart/Jones), George is survived by his six children, Linda Bellefeuille of Holliston, MA, Judi Mize and husband Peter of Derry, N.H., George and wife, Janice of Vero Beach, Fl, Debbie Kabelis and husband, Jim of Darien, IL, Marcia Newbury and husband Patrick of Dedham, MA, Lisa Chase and husband, David of Watertown, MA, his four step-children, Linda Colitz and her husband Steven of Milton, GA, Wendy Braceland and husband, Robert of Stow, MA, William Jones of the Villages, Fl and Glenn Jones and wife, Nicole of Franklin, MA, his loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. George and Mary were former members of the Oakley Country Club, Watertown, MA as well as numerous clubs and organizations in The Villages, Fl. They were avid dancers, golfers and travelers. A private family burial service was held at Bushnell National Cemetery, FL on March 9, followed by a memorial service at Hope Lutheran Church, The Villages, FL on March 10. A celebration of life service will be held on June 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Grace Chapel Church, Lexington, MA.
Published in The Watertown Tab & Press from Mar. 24 to Mar. 31, 2020