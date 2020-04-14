|
|
George Peter Andritsakis, of Watertown, MA, passed away on April 1, 2020 surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Georgia G. (Lalooses) Andritsakis. Devoted father of Peter Andritsakis and his wife Heather and Demetra Savvidis and her husband Lefteris. Loving Papou of Francis, Henna and David Andritsakis and Yianni, Yioryo and Fotini Savvidis. Brother of Kaliopi Andritsakis and Anna Vouloukos and her husband George. Brother-in-law of Peter Lalooses and his wife Paraskevi and Tasia Andritsakis. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, here and in Greece. Funeral Service private as a result of the ongoing health crisis in the world and our community. Funeral Services are he ongoing health crisis in the world and our community. Memorial donations may be made to Taxiarchae Greek Orthodox Church, 25 Bigelow Ave., Watertown, MA. George was born into poverty in April of 1926 in a humble home in the village of Megali Vrisi, Sparti, Greece. The son of a farmer and a village chanter, he was raised with the riches of faith, abundance of love and the offering of self to others. He soon became one of nine siblings who each had their purpse and task in daily life. After serving his country, he became hungry for a better future for his family, George arrived in America in March of 1955 where he worked hard with the sole purpose of sending his earning to his father in order to feed and clothe his brothers and sisters. In March of 1959 his fortune grew by meeting his future wife Georgia Lalooses who soon after married. Together Georgia and George continued to live life with the lessons taught by his parents. His blessing started to unfold as he created a beautiful warm family of his own. He still did not stop there, as he continued to build on his family by bringing his younger sister and brother to America as well. He stood by them and watched happily as they flourished. George was a loving man as he was a hard worker. Whether it was working in restaurants, running his barbershop, or entering retirement, he took on each step of his journey with integrity for the benefit of his family. Later in life, he embraced being a devoted grandfather with a renewed energy, playing with his grandchildren as much as he watched over them. In his spare time he enjoyed caring for his birds, cultivating his garden, and doing as much work on his home as he could on his own. A man who cared about his family over himself, his only concern up until his last few days on earth was the wellbeing of everyone around him. His humor far outlasted his physical capabilities and he made his loved ones smile until the very end. His amazing stories and legendary phrases live on within his family. George will be sorely missed but the example that is his life and lessons hes taught will never be forgotten. He did not fear death and he sought the guidance of God every step of his life and now he is in His presence for eternity. Arrangements by Faggas Funeral Home, Watertown, MA. For online guestbook please visit www.Faggas.com
Published in The Watertown Tab & Press from Apr. 14 to Apr. 21, 2020