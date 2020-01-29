|
|
Harlin Bradford Hill III, 82, died Sunday, January 12, 2020 at his home in Watertown. He leaves his wife, Galina Hill of Watertown; his son, Marcus Hill of New York City, NY; sister Nancy Chadwick of Duxbury, MA; step-daughter Katya Tsaioun of Watertown, MA and granddaughter, Eugenie A. Gore of Medford, MA and several nieces. He is preceded in death by his brother Robert Hill and his sister Susan Hayes. Born and raised in Brookline, MA, the son of Harlin Bradford Hill Jr. and Rachel Hill, he attended The Stony Brook School and Colgate University. Mr. Hill served in the US Army as an interpreter stationed in Berlin, Germany in 1960ies, and upon his return to the US joined the US postal service, where he worked until his retirement in 1997. Mr. Hill was a member of Moses Michael Hays Masonic Lodge for 51 years. A funeral service will be held on February 2, 2020 at noon at the Walnut Hill Cemetery in Brookline, MA followed by a private reception.
Published in The Watertown Tab & Press from Jan. 29 to Feb. 5, 2020