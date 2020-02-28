|
|
Isabelle Kamishlian of Atlanta, GA and Cambridge, MA, formerly of Watertown, February 23, 2020. Isabelle Victoria Kamishlian passed away in Atlanta, Georgia following a period of illness. Isabelle was the beloved daughter of the late Hatcher and Valentine (Tasdarian) Kamishlian, devoted sister of the late Albert Kamishlian and Jack Kamishlian, sister-in-law of Judy Kamishlian, loving aunt of David Kamishlian and wife Cynthia Kamishlian, Ella Moyer and husband Brent Moyer, and Will (Willard) Kamishlian, great aunt of Conor and Mitchell Riordan, and Emilio and Marcella Kamishlian. Isabelle was born at Mount Auburn Hospital, was a lettered athlete at Watertown High School and a National Honor Society member, and majored in Chemistry at Bard College. After graduation, she was employed by the Coca Cola Company where she worked for Coke World. She traveled extensively as an executive chemical auditor, ensuring, as she explained, Coke tastes the same no matter where you are. While at Coke, Isabelle was also on the skeet shooting and bowling teams. Isabelle was an independent, strong-minded woman and was an example to younger women by sharing her life lessons and by asking insightful questions during difficult life decisions. She also enjoyed being an early adopter of new technology. Isabelle was a caring, generous aunt and sister-in-law. She was unselfish with her time, gracious in hospitality, thoughtful and unbiased in personal support, and proud of her Armenian heritage. Following retirement, Isabelle divided her year between Atlanta and Cambridge. She knitted and crocheted extensively, and the results often became treasured gifts to friends and family. In recent years, Isabelle crocheted lovely baby afghans which wrapped dozens of new babies. These baby blankets became family heirlooms. Isabelle also traveled extensively and enjoyed reading. Isabelle will be missed by those who remain. She was deeply loved. A family funeral service will be at the Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, 558 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown on Monday, March 2, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Saint Stephens Armenian Church or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Published in The Watertown Tab & Press from Feb. 28 to Mar. 6, 2020