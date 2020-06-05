Janice Irene (Emerton) Walsh, With profound sadness we annouce the passing of Janice Irene (Emerton) Walsh on Thursday May 28, 2020. Janice was the daughter of John and Evelyn Emerton of Watertown Ma. Janice was in her 74 th year of life when the Lord called her to heaven. She lived in Kingston Ma for the past 45 years. Shepherds Funeral Home provided a private service. A celebration of Janices Life will be scheduled at a later date. Janice was born on November 3, 1945 in Watertown Ma where she grew up. She graduated from Watertown High in 1964. Janice studied interior design, photography, Art, and knitting. She was a lifelong learner. Janice was married to Arthur F. Walsh Jr on 4/19/1975 for 45 years. Janice worked in retail for 20 years selling a variety of merchandise. She worked for Silver Lake School District as thier sports photographer and drove a school bus. She loved photographing the High school athletic teams. Janice is survived by her spouse Arthur Walsh Jr ; sister Florence "Jackie" Waterson of Clayton CA; son Jeffrey L Peterson and wife Denise of Kingston Ma; son John F Peterson and wife Lisa of Scituate Ma. Janice also has five grandchildren. Katherine J Crawford and husband Matthew; Eben J Peterson; Hannah E Peterson; Liam P Peterson; Mia L Peterson; and many other family and friends. Janice is preceded by her parents and her brother Robert Emerton. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to The American Diabetes Association. The family of Janice Walsh wishes to thank all the Doctors, Nurses, and staff at Wingate Silver Lake for their care and support.



