John A. Long, Jr, 83, of Watertown, died on June 4, 2019. He was the brother of Joan McDade and late husband Paul of Concord and Jeanne Geoffrion and husband Richard of Mahwah, NJ. John is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather for a period of visitation on Friday, June 7 from 11 to 12 in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford St, Concord Center. Burial with military honors following at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Watertown. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. For his full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Watertown Tab & Press from June 6 to June 13, 2019