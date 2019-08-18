|
John P. Frain of Watertown, August 14, 2019. Age 87. Beloved husband of Gail (Conroy Pendleton) Frain. Devoted father of Laura Cefalo & her husband Romeo of Kennebunkport ME, Brian Frain & his wife Diane of Waltham, and Michelle Sparks & her husband Ronald of North Conway NH. Loving stepfather of Christine Ellis & her husband Robert of Simsbury CT, Maureen Pendleton & her partner George Williams of Houston TX, Edward Pendleton & his wife Anne of Medway, Robert Pendleton of Palm Springs CA, and Michael Pendleton & his wife Pamela of Suffield CT. Dear brother of Katherine F. OBrien of Weymouth and the late Eugene F. & Paul J. Frain, Margaret Martino, & Maureen Villemarie. Loving grandfather of Ashley Mastella, Jessica Osich, Kyle Cefalo, Owen Frain, Jordan & Sydney Ellis & Caroline Bevilacqua. Caring great-grandfather of Jack & Lauren Mastella, Caroline Osich, & Layla Bevilacqua. Dear sister-in-law of Janet Hurd & her husband Warren. US Air Force Veteran, Korea. Retired employee MBTA. Member of AOH Div. 14, Watertown & American Legion Post 156. A funeral Mass was held on Tuesday August 20th, 2019 at St. Jude Church in Waltham. For complete obituary & guestbook please visit www. macdonaldrockwell.com.
Published in The Watertown Tab & Press from Aug. 18 to Aug. 25, 2019