MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
270 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-4700
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
270 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Jude
147 Main St.
Waltham, MA
John P. Frain

John P. Frain Obituary
John P. Frain of Watertown, August 14, 2019. Age 87. Beloved husband of Gail (Conroy Pendleton) Frain. Devoted father of Laura Cefalo & her husband Romeo of Kennebunkport ME, Brian Frain & his wife Diane of Waltham, and Michelle Sparks & her husband Ronald of North Conway NH. Loving stepfather of Christine Ellis & her husband Robert of Simsbury CT, Maureen Pendleton & her partner George Williams of Houston TX, Edward Pendleton & his wife Anne of Medway, Robert Pendleton of Palm Springs CA, and Michael Pendleton & his wife Pamela of Suffield CT. Dear brother of Katherine F. OBrien of Weymouth and the late Eugene F. & Paul J. Frain, Margaret Martino, & Maureen Villemarie. Loving grandfather of Ashley Mastella, Jessica Osich, Kyle Cefalo, Owen Frain, Jordan & Sydney Ellis & Caroline Bevilacqua. Caring great-grandfather of Jack & Lauren Mastella, Caroline Osich, & Layla Bevilacqua. Dear sister-in-law of Janet Hurd & her husband Warren. US Air Force Veteran, Korea. Retired employee MBTA. Member of AOH Div. 14, Watertown & American Legion Post 156. A funeral Mass was held on Tuesday August 20th, 2019 at St. Jude Church in Waltham. For complete obituary & guestbook please visit www. macdonaldrockwell.com.
Published in The Watertown Tab & Press from Aug. 18 to Aug. 25, 2019
