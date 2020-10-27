Joseph E. Annese, lifetime Newton resident, Oct. 25, 2020. Beloved husband for 44 years to Anna M. (Morizio) Annese. Devoted father of Amanda Annese-Zacek and her husband Drew Zacek of Waltham. Stepfather to the late Thomas Haggie. He leaves his daughter-in-law Susan Haggie. Loving grandfather to Christopher, Benjamin, Brennan, Connor and two great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Frances Leone and John, Patrick and Anthony Annese and the late Patricia Latanowich. Visiting hours in the Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home, 365 Watertown St, Newton on Wed, Oct. 28, from 4-7pm. Burial Private. The wake will be conducted under State of MA coronavirus restrictions. So face coverings are required, as is social distancing and reduced capacity.
Published in The Watertown Tab & Press from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2, 2020.