Joseph F. Paulino, 74, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Joseph is survived by Two Daughters Nicole Hackett, Wife of Matthew, Alyssa Kelly, Wife of Brian, and One Granddaughter, Haley Serafine. Born in St. Johns Newfoundland Canada. Attended Watertown schools. Retired from Peter Fuller. Spent time on his family, cat, and love of sports. Donations may be sent in lieu of flowers to the Lowell Humane Society 951 Broadway St. Lowell, MA 01854.



