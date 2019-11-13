Home

Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:30 PM
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
Judith Tully Obituary
Judith (Ciccolo) Tully of Watertown, formerly of Brighton, November 9, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late Joseph E. & Lillian (Lord) Ciccolo. Beloved mother of Lawrence J. Tully of Brighton, Michael J. Tully & his wife Debra of Lynn, and Christopher R. Tully of Brighton. Dear sister of Doreen Foley & her husband Joseph of Stoneham. Loving grandmother of Michael Pennell & his wife Sara, Jessica T., and Thomas J. Tully. Visiting in the Lehman, Reen, McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse) BRIGHTON, Friday, November 15th, from 11:30am-12:30pm. Followed by a Funeral Service at 12:30pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. Funeral Home Handicapped Accessible. For Directions and guest book please visit www.lehman reen.com
Published in The Watertown Tab & Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 20, 2019
