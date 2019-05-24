|
Katherine M. MacDonald, a lifelong resident of Watertown, passed away Monday, May 21, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family. Daughter of the late John and Catherine (Sallese) DeCamillis, she is survived by her beloved husband of 31 years Charles Chuck MacDonald and daughters Mary and Annie MacDonald all of Watertown. She is also survived by her twin brother Jack DeCamillis, his partner Al Benson of Georgia, her sister Donna Rosenberg and her husband Jason of Newton. Katherine worked as a bookkeeper for Paramount Pictures before retiring to stay home and raise her treasured daughters. A devoted mother, she enjoyed crafting, sewing and knitting. As a talented baker, she delighted in making treats for the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in Katherines memory may be made to the Childrens Dyslexia Center of Greater Boston at www.cdcgreaterbostondotorg.word press.com. For online guestbook please visit www.Burke FamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Watertown Tab & Press from May 24 to May 31, 2019