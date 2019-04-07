|
|
Kurtis Johnson, age 24, of Water- town, formerly of Plymouth passed away on April 2, 2019. Son of Lauren Connolly and Richard Johnson. Cherished brother of Nicole and Matthew Johnson. Stepson of Joseph Connolly, Michelle Lockwood and Bill Matus. Wonderful grandson to Ken Devine and Diane Arndt and great grand son to Sue Devine. He was also loved and will be dearly missed by his Watertown family; Cecilia Lenk, Paul Strother, Anthony Burns, Grace Strother, Alice Burns and many friends. He was a supportive, caring and sweet boyfriend to Camilla (Kip) Stro- ther and they were looking forward to the future together. Family and friends gathered at Ridgelawn Cemetery on Monday April 8th, 2019 for a graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Joslin Diabetes Center or your local animal shelter. Arrangements made by the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., Watertown.
Published in The Watertown Tab & Press from Apr. 7 to Apr. 14, 2019