Loretta (Chamberlain) McHugh, Age 101 of Watertown, passed away on November 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas McHugh. Loving mother of Thomas McHugh, Loretta Stacchi & her late husband Samuel, Bernard McHugh & his wife Barbara, Mary Ellen McHugh and the late James McHugh & his wife Mary Elise. Cherished Grammy to 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Family and friends will Celebrate Loretta's Life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Thursday from 4-7 PM and again on Friday at 10 AM, followed by a 11 AM Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church. Burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061.
Published in The Watertown Tab & Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 20, 2019