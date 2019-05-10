|
Ly-Anne ODwyer, a long-time resident of Watertown, Massachusetts, died on Monday, the 22nd of April at the Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center in Lenox, MA. Born in 1929 in Dsseldorf, Germany, she emigrated to Canada with her family in the 1940s and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Queens University in Kingston and a Masters in Library Sciences from McGill University in Montreal. While at McGill, she met her husband, Patrick (Barry) ODwyer, who passed away in 1989, She and Barry came to the United States in 1965 and settled in Watertown in 1967. Ly-Anne had a long career as a Cataloger at Harvard University, working there for over 25 years. In her retirement, Ly-Anne was an active member of the League for Women Voters in Watertown and supported the Watertown Public Library. Ly-Anne lived in Watertown until 2015, when she joined her daughter Anne in Berkshire County. She is survived by her twin daughters, Anne ODwyer and Catherine (Katie) ODwyer, her sons-in-law, Jim Frangione and Daniel Kabat, and her granddaughter, Emily Kabat. Memorial gifts may be made to MSPCA-Angel (https://www.mspca.org). A memorial service will be planned in the Watertown area. If you would like further information on memorial arrangements, please contact Anne at [email protected]
Published in The Watertown Tab & Press from May 10 to May 17, 2019