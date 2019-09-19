|
|
Madge (Horton) Rizza, age 96, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Peter Rizza of Watertown. Devoted mother of Barbara Mellin & her husband Bruce of Winston-Salem, Peter Rizza & his wife Betsy of Pennington NJ and Jean Cronin Connolly & her husband Jim of New London, NH. Dear twin sister of Muriel Ryan of Tulsa, OK. Cherished grandmother to 9 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Madge was born in Marshall Arkansas to Verna Dumbleton and Olga Horton. She was raised on a farm in Hitchita, Oklahoma, she met her husband in Tulsa during WW II, and moved to Watertown, MA where she raised her family, taught in the Watertown Public School system, and traveled the world with her husband. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren,and great grand- children. She will be deeply missed. Visiting hours will be held in Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St Watertown from 4-7 pm on Saturday September 21st, 2019. Friends and Family are invited to gather Sunday, Sept. 22nd, 2019 at 10:00 am in the funeral home followed by an 11 AM internment in Ridgelawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to the .
Published in The Watertown Tab & Press from Sept. 19 to Sept. 26, 2019