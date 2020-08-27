Lynn/Steve: So sorry for your loss. We certainly were lucky to have such great parents. I will miss talking to Auntie Glo, each call she would tell me something about my parents when they were all living together at Grand Ma's house. Was always a treat to see which holiday card she would send, they rarely matched up. She had the Serafini smarts and tenacity, nothing would stop her from her goals. In all the years, all the calls, she always praised all her children. She was so proud of you all and your accomplishments. You both were amazing these past few years, taking such great care, more to be proud of. Please know my thoughts and prayers are of you and for your family. The photo attached is one of my favorites.

Paula Lenane

