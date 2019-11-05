|
|
Michael A. Sellers of Watertown passed away peacefully on November 2nd. Loving brother of Deborah Sellers of Brighton, Brenda Mikelson and her husband Dave of Concord, NH and Valerie Sellers of Fall River. Father of Michael A. Sellers Jr. Doting uncle of Emily and Kelley Mikelson. Son of Thomas Sellers and stepmom Patricia Sellers Crealese and his mother Patricia (Kelley) Sellers Embry and stepdad Paul Embry. Loving grandson of Louise Kelley and also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and family. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the DeVito Funeral Home 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN on Thursday from 2 -4 pm with a funeral home service to be held at 4pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Michael to the Boston Center for Independent Living or Journey Forward in Canton, MA. Please visit devitofuneral home.com to view and online guestbook.
Published in The Watertown Tab & Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 12, 2019