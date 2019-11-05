Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeVito Funeral Home
761 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
617-924-3445
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Sellers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael A. Sellers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael A. Sellers Obituary
Michael A. Sellers of Watertown passed away peacefully on November 2nd. Loving brother of Deborah Sellers of Brighton, Brenda Mikelson and her husband Dave of Concord, NH and Valerie Sellers of Fall River. Father of Michael A. Sellers Jr. Doting uncle of Emily and Kelley Mikelson. Son of Thomas Sellers and stepmom Patricia Sellers Crealese and his mother Patricia (Kelley) Sellers Embry and stepdad Paul Embry. Loving grandson of Louise Kelley and also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and family. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the DeVito Funeral Home 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN on Thursday from 2 -4 pm with a funeral home service to be held at 4pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Michael to the Boston Center for Independent Living or Journey Forward in Canton, MA. Please visit devitofuneral home.com to view and online guestbook.
Published in The Watertown Tab & Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeVito Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -