Dr. Michael E. Gordon
Dr. Michael Earl Gordon, formerly of Worcester and Watertown, MA, died in a hospital in Guadalajara, Mexico, July 20, 2020 where he and his wife, Maria Gordon, were vacationing for the winter. He was the beloved son of Edward and Jeanne Gordon of Worcester. Dr. Gordon attended Classical High in Worcester, did his undergraduate work at Worcester Polytechnic Institute where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree, he then went on to MIT in Boston where he earned a Doctorate in Chemical Engineering. He was a member of ROTC. He built several businesses including Plastic Systems, Inc. with his life-long friend and colleague Len Cohen. He also was highly motivated to share his enthusiasm for entrepreneurship as a professor at Babson College, Harvard Business School, and several international universities. He was a published author including a book called Entrepreneurship 101: How to Turn Your Money Ideas into a Money Machine. Despite his many achievements, Michael will be remembered more for his boundless love of life, laughter, and time spent with friends and family. He had a "big tent" welcoming attitude that made everyone feel included. "Let the fun begin!" was one of his favorite expressions and was very representative of how he lived his life. Whether it was skiing, playing guitar and singing, or traveling the world, he brought boundless energy and joy to everything he did. He leaves his beloved wife Maria Gordon. He was the devoted father of Adam Gordon, Deborah Gordon McNeilly and her husband Michael McNeilly. He was the dear step-father of Jose Barradas, his wife Elizabeth Barradas, and Oscar Barradas; loving grandfather of Leo and Alexandra McNeilly, and Thomas and Julia Barradas. He leaves his cherished sister, Sandra Gordon Hersh of Worcester, his cousin Lorane Soloway, along with a loving extended family. Michael was predeceased by his first wife, Linda Paul Gordon, mother of Adam and Deborah. A private service will be held for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to www.savetheelephants.org/ and www.alz.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Watertown Tab & Press from Aug. 11 to Aug. 18, 2020.
