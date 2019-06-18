|
Mr. Robert A. Vass, formerly of Waltham, died at home on Friday, June 14, 2019 after an illness. He was 77. Bob was born September 2, 1941 in Revere a son of the late Edward and Frances (Tranfaglia) Vass. Raised in Revere he was a graduate of Revere High School. He married Watertown native Phyllis M. Parrella in Saint Patrick's Church in Watertown on April 27, 1963. They were married for over 53 years until her death on May 20, 2016. They lived a short time in Brighton before making Waltham their home for many years. They moved to Buzzards Bay in 2000 and would divide their time in The Villages in Florida during the winter months. He worked for over twenty-five years as a computer programmer for Prudential Insurance in Boston before retiring. He then took a position at Raytheon Corporation for over 10 years and lastly he worked in sales for various companies that would uniform the U.S. Postal workers. Bob will forever be remembered for his love of clam digging and preparing homemade stuffed quahogs for family and friends. He and Phyllis were golfing buddies and enjoyed many rounds at Little Harbor in Wareham. An avid bowler he looked forward to his games in the leagues he belonged at the Wal-Lex and in Buzzards Bay. His kids recall his 'big appearance' on Candlepins for Cash on television. He and Phyllis loved playing competitive but fun card games. He leaves his children, Deborah A. Marcou of Fairfield, Connecticut, Diane E. Grover of Ashland and Robert A. Vass (Paula) of Waltham; his grandchildren, Olivia and Harrison Marcou, Kelley and Alison Grover and Jonathan and Julia Vass; his former sons-in-law David Marcou of Weston and Warren Grover of Waltham; his siblings Edward 'Skip' Vass (Pauline) of Salem, Richard Vass (Kathy) of Groveland, Elizabeth Restiano (late Lawrence) of Revere, Nancy Maroney (Lawrence) of Fort Meyers, FL and Virginia 'Ginny' Howell (Timothy) of Revere; also survived by many nieces & nephews. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Tuesday, June 18th, in Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham. Burial followed in Ridgelawn Cemetery, Watertown. Memorials in his name may be made to Dana | Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Street, Boston, MA 02115. To offer online condolences, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Watertown Tab & Press from June 18 to June 25, 2019