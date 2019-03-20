|
|
Robert B. Pugliese Age 70, of Fairbanks, Alaska, formerly of Watertown, Massachusetts, passed away on Thursday March 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Devoted father to Angela and Jeana Pugliese. Cherished grandfather of Talina Clark and her husband Josh, Alex Stannard and his partner Raegan Smothers, and Nicholas Stacy. Loving great-grandfather of Natasha, Chloe and Declan Clark. Bob leaves behind his long-time partner Fredda (Leslie) Pugliese. Son of Daniel and the late Alice (Wheeler). Dear brother of Daniel & his wife Aiko of Stafford, VA, Carol Withycombe of Waltham, MA, Gary & his wife Leslie of Malden, MA, Deborah Kerzwick & her late husband William of Woburn, MA, Edward of Fairbanks, AK, Jeffrey & his wife Kornelia of Watertown, MA, Gene of Mount Vernon, WA, Arthur Joe of Anchorage, AK, Marie Tocci-Rickard & her husband Barry of Hudson, MA and Anthony of Newton, MA. He is survived by many nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces and many uncles, aunts and cousins. Bob was a graduate of Watertown, MA High School class of 1967 and served in the Marine Corp in Vietnam and rose to the rank of sergeant. From 1986 to his retirement in April 2011 he was employed as a maintenance supervisor at the oil refinery in North Pole, Alaska. He always liked to tinker and was a jack of all trades which included, millwright, carpenter and plumber/pipe fitter. Services will be private. Bob will be greatly missed.
Published in The Watertown Tab & Press from Mar. 20 to Mar. 27, 2019