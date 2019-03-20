Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-1113
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Pugliese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert B. Pugliese

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Robert B. Pugliese Obituary
Robert B. Pugliese Age 70, of Fairbanks, Alaska, formerly of Watertown, Massachusetts, passed away on Thursday March 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Devoted father to Angela and Jeana Pugliese. Cherished grandfather of Talina Clark and her husband Josh, Alex Stannard and his partner Raegan Smothers, and Nicholas Stacy. Loving great-grandfather of Natasha, Chloe and Declan Clark. Bob leaves behind his long-time partner Fredda (Leslie) Pugliese. Son of Daniel and the late Alice (Wheeler). Dear brother of Daniel & his wife Aiko of Stafford, VA, Carol Withycombe of Waltham, MA, Gary & his wife Leslie of Malden, MA, Deborah Kerzwick & her late husband William of Woburn, MA, Edward of Fairbanks, AK, Jeffrey & his wife Kornelia of Watertown, MA, Gene of Mount Vernon, WA, Arthur Joe of Anchorage, AK, Marie Tocci-Rickard & her husband Barry of Hudson, MA and Anthony of Newton, MA. He is survived by many nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces and many uncles, aunts and cousins. Bob was a graduate of Watertown, MA High School class of 1967 and served in the Marine Corp in Vietnam and rose to the rank of sergeant. From 1986 to his retirement in April 2011 he was employed as a maintenance supervisor at the oil refinery in North Pole, Alaska. He always liked to tinker and was a jack of all trades which included, millwright, carpenter and plumber/pipe fitter. Services will be private. Bob will be greatly missed.
Published in The Watertown Tab & Press from Mar. 20 to Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now