Dr. Robert Dennis Creehan, 70 of Arlington, MA passed away peacefully at Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln, MA on January 25, 2020 after a long journey into Alzheimer's. Dennis was the son of Mary and Rear Admiral Edward Patrick Creehan, brother of Mary Richardson and the late Dr. Pat Creehan, husband to Liz Gross, father to Sean Creehan, father-in-law to Justina Wong, and grandfather to Cate and Finn Creehan of Oakland. California. Dennis had an BS/MS in Metallurgy from MIT, a PhD in Materials Science from Imperial College in London, England, and a JD from Suffolk University in Boston. He began his career as an engineer and research scientist and finished it as an intellectual property attorney. He loved music, both listening to and making it, and was always fixing and building things, including his own guitar. He was an avid bicyclist and woodworker and a great storyteller. He will be greatly missed. Visitation was held January 27th and 28th, 4-7 pm, at his home in Arlington. A memorial service will be held later in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his memory to the MA/NH .
Published in The Watertown Tab & Press from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12, 2020