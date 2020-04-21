|
|
Roberta 'Bobbie' Bradt passed away peacefully on February 28 at age 90 with family by her side. She was the mother of Russell and Todd Bradt and Marshall Bradstreet. Bobbie was raised in the Schenectady-Albany area of New York by her mother, Helen (Parker) DiMarco and her stepfather, James DiMarco. Her high school peers elected her 'Friendliest' student in the entire school. Bobbie began a career in banking in Schenectady before moving to Massachusetts. She raised three boys on her own before resuming her career at Coolidge Bank in Watertown, where she eventually retired. She was active in the Payson Park Church community, the Watertown Senior Center, and the Watertown Women's Club. She enjoyed baking (especially her famous cranberry nut bread), walking, and trips to various New England destinations, particularly Rockport, Mass. and Boothbay Harbor, Maine. Bobbie had a passion for jazz music and was able to see many of her favorite artists perform in New York and Boston. One of her favorite memories was of meeting Louie Armstrong after a performance at the Latin Quarter in Manhattan. Despite having to deal many challenges, Bobbie chose to live a life full of gratitude and was known for being unselfish and kind- hearted. A 'celebration' of life' for Bobbie will be held at Payson Park Church when circumstances allow.
Published in The Watertown Tab & Press from Apr. 21 to Apr. 28, 2020