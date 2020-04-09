|
Ronald "Ron"Ronnie Charles Proodian age 77 of Crosby, MN formerly of Arlington and Acton, MA, died at Quiet Oaks Hospice in St. Cloud, MN with his wife, Scena and niece Amy by his side on March 24, 2020, from complications related to advanced kidney disease. He was born on March 6, 1943 in Cambridge, MA, the second child of Charles and Josephine (Minasian) Proodian. Ron is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Scena; a brother, Richard (Carole); and several brothers and sisters-in-laws, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents. Ron and his family lived in Watertown where he attended school. After high school, he worked in the Boston Manufacturing arena in production control and stock management for over 50 years. Ron and Scena were introduced to each other by their mutual friend, Judy while attending an Armenian weekend on Cape Cod. They were married in 1978, in Deerwood, MN, with a second reception in Watertown a week later. During the first 31 years of marriage, they lived in Arlington and Acton, MA. After retirement in 2012, Ron and Scena then moved to Scenas home town in Northern Minnesota, and built their dream home. Ron immersed himself in small town life, making many new friends, participating in a variety of weekly card games, and attending local high school sports, especially basketball. Ron loved his new England sports teams and faithfully followed them, especially the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox, even after moving to "Viking" country. He was very proud of his Armenian roots, the traditions, and especially the dances. A Celebration of Rons life will be planned at a later date in Crosby, MN. If desired, memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House, 5537 Galaxy Road, St. Cloud, MN 56301. Please share warm thoughts, sympathies and love to the tribute wall for Ron at koopfuneralhome.com. You may send cards and memorials for Rons family to the Koop Funeral Home, P.O. Box 7, Crosby, MN. 56441
Published in The Watertown Tab & Press from Apr. 9 to Apr. 16, 2020