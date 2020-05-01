|
S. Frances Franny (Ananikian) Weisberg, of Wellesley passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Weisberg. Devoted daughter of the late Maksoud & Aghavne 'Agnes' (Terzian) Ananikian. Loving sister of Diane Prendergast and her husband Thomas of Belmont and the late Nanci Galvin. Dear aunt of Lindsay Doherty and her husband Andrew and Thomas Prendergast and his wife Shannon. Doting great-aunt of Ryan, Sean & Margaret Doherty and Zachary Prendergast. Franny was a unique, sophisticated woman. She enjoyed traveling and new adventures and was always game for any type of social gathering. Franny was steadfast in her devotion to her Armenian heritage and loved being in the kitchen whipping up her mothers favorite recipes. Known for her big heart, she and Lenny often adopted and took in those who needed love and support. Due to the ongoing COVID- 19 Pandemic and current public safety measures, funeral arrangements are private. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Saint James Armenian Church, 465 Mount Auburn St., Watertown, MA 02472. For online guestbook and to light a candle in her memory, please visit giragosianfuneralhome.com. Giragosian Funeral Home 617-924-0606
Published in The Watertown Tab & Press from May 1 to May 8, 2020