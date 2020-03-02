|
Sandra (Dragone) Webster of Watertown and Jupiter, Florida, passed away peacefully with her children by her side on February 20th, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles L. Webster. Loving mother of Christine Kochem and her husband Robert of Belmont, John of South Dennis, Robert of Sagamore and Thomas of Bayboro, NC and mother-in-law of Paula Reardon Webster of Westwood. Adoring grandmother of Eric (Joseph), Cheryl (Benjamin), Thomas (Natalia), Jason, Melinda (Vincent), Kelley and Katie and great-grandmother of Matthew, Gabriella, Alexander, Maya and Carter. Devoted daughter of the late Giuseppe and Rose (Marchio) Dragone. Dear sister of Mary Pierni, Angie Pinnone, James Dragone and the late Frank, Albert and Salvatore Dragone. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and her devoted friends, Lucille and George Demirjian, her lifelong friend, Esther Saraceno and her dear friends Guy, Eleanor, Lois, Joe, Clint, Peggy, Jamie, and Judie from Jupiter, Florida. Special thanks to her caregivers, Maricel, Francy and Chrisie for their love and kindness over the last few months. Visiting hours and funeral mass was last week. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sandy's memory to Center for Eye Research & Education, 50 Staniford St., Suite 600, Boston, Ma. 02114. www.cere-foundation.org
Published in The Watertown Tab & Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 9, 2020