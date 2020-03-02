|
|
Santa Andrews,77, of Stow, formerly of Maynard, Watertown and Bourne, passed away on February 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Daniel Andrews. Loving mother of Lee Lawson and her husband Fred, Linda Howes and her husband David, Christina Oliver and her husband Fred and Anthony "Tony" Andrews and his girlfriend Jessica Wheeler. Cherished "Grammy/Mimi" of Mandy, Megan and her husband Shayne, Katelyn, Anthony "TJ" Jr., Jacklyn, Danny and Julia and great grandmother of Shayne "SJ" Tate, Jr. Family and friends were welcome to Celebrate Santa's Life by gathering for visiting hours were in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., Watertown, on March 3rd, from 4 -7 p.m. with a 6:30p.m. funeral home service. Burial will be held privately in MA National Cemetery, Bourne MA.
Published in The Watertown Tab & Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 9, 2020