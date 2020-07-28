1/1
Susan R. Kuder
Susan R. Kuder Age 77, of Watertown, died peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Seasons Hospice, Milton, with her loving sister and niece at her side. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on March 15, 1943, Susan grew up in Media, Pennsylvania. She leaves behind her partner of more than thirty years, Channing Mendelsohn, of Watertown, as well as her sister, Judith Hand, of Syracuse, NY, and brother, Theodore Kuder, of Media, PA, along with members of her extended family. Susan earned a BA in Foreign Languages at Pennsylvania State University, an MS in Linguistics at the University of Michigan, and an MBA in Accounting at Babson College. She taught French and Spanish at Randolph High School for more than a decade. In the early 1970s, she served in the Peace Corps, teaching English and Linguistics at Universit de Lom, Togo, West Africa. After earning her MBA, Susan served for 25 years as Controller and Legal Administrator for a Law firm in Natick. She put her administrative skills to work in the greater community, serving as President of the Returned Peace Corps Volunteers, and serving multiple terms on the Parish Committee, of First Parish Watertown, Unitarian Universalist Church, as well as chairing the Social Action Committe for the Church. Additionally, she serv- ed as Chair of World in Watertown, and was a founder and primary organizer of the annual Martin Luther King Day Unity Breakfast. For years Sue was a leader of the Belmont-Watertown Chapter of Amnesty International. She was an active member of Watertown Welcomes Immigrants and Watertown Citizens for Peace, Justice, and the Environment. Driven by her passion for social justice, Sue was a key figure in organizing countless initiatives to support the rights of all oppressed people, the celebration of diversity, and the fair and equal treatment of all. She was a quiet, yet relentless organizer for good. She inspired many others to follow in her footsteps. In her private life, she also made time for extensive travel, reading and bridge. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First Parish Watertown, Unitarian Universalist, 35 Church St. Watertown, MA 02472 A Zoom Memorial will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at. 11am .

Published in The Watertown Tab & Press from Jul. 28 to Aug. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 27, 2020
I had her for 3 years as a student in Weymouth. She was very serious yet affable. Met up with her
years later in Watertown. She lived an extremely meaningful life.
W C
Student
July 26, 2020
'Missing Sue, who was always safe, and as reliable as the sun.

'Missing Sue, my friend.

She was a quiet, understated megaforce
with an unerring eye for justice
and an unflagging drive to move toward it.

For me, this loss is more than personal.
Susan Moran
July 25, 2020
I will miss our Christmas celebration all the laughs and conversation over the years. Love you
may you rest in peace.
July 25, 2020
Lynda Kuder
July 24, 2020
Sue was an old friend . Spent many times together when I lived in Newton. She and Channing moved into Brookbend in Monterey after we bought a condo there - many wonderful adventures, meals together, hikes and cross country skiing. My deepest sympathy to Channing and her sister.
Mary Schneider, Phoenix, AZ
July 24, 2020
Thanks for being such a gentle soul. I will miss my bridge partner
Gerard Goulet
Friend
July 24, 2020
Sue was a terrific person and she will be dearly missed. As a Returned Peace Corps Volunteer, she exemplified the third goal of Peace Corps - to educate Americans about the outside world. I will always remember her smile and kindness, her thoughtfulness and her energy and a hilarious dash for the airport in Arkansas!
I feel blessed to have been part of such a wonderful life.
Judith Whitney-Terry
July 24, 2020
Sue at Jacob's Pillow
My sincere condolences to the friends and family of Sue Kuder. Sue and I shared our love of the French language having both studied and taught it and used it in our Peace Corps experience in Francophone, West Africa. She loved France and we often talked of our favorite places to visit. She followed me as President of BARPCV and was instrumental in the affairs and events that go with the job. One of my most favorite memories is sharing Saturday afternoon dance performances and lectures at Jacob's Pillow in the Berkshires. We would then follow it up with dinner at a fine local restaurant. Sue's blueberry pie is a summerr memory of dessert at her second home in Monterey. A woman of many talents and a joy to be with.
Janet Ghattas
July 24, 2020
I have many memories of Susan but I will highlight here the joyous times Janet and I had with Susan and Channing when we picnicked with wine and listened to beautiful music at Tanglewood. It happened more than once and each time, the warmth of Susan's personality suffused the atmosphere under the trees on the Great Lawn. Unforgettable. I also mention my memories of discussing politics and international human rights issues with Susan -- issues with which she was passionately involved not only in thought but in many deeds spanning the decades. Peace and Blessings. John and Janet
John Hand
July 23, 2020
Sue was a special person who always brought her positivity and joy to everyone. I was so sorry to hear of her passing.
Joanne Levy
July 23, 2020
Lynda Kuder
July 23, 2020
I remember Sue from the BARPCV group when I just returned from Ghana in 1997. Though we served in the same region years apart, I remember how easy it was to talk with her and talk about our shared experiences. She was such an active leader in BARPCV!
Janna Behrens
