Susan R. Kuder Age 77, of Watertown, died peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Seasons Hospice, Milton, with her loving sister and niece at her side. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on March 15, 1943, Susan grew up in Media, Pennsylvania. She leaves behind her partner of more than thirty years, Channing Mendelsohn, of Watertown, as well as her sister, Judith Hand, of Syracuse, NY, and brother, Theodore Kuder, of Media, PA, along with members of her extended family. Susan earned a BA in Foreign Languages at Pennsylvania State University, an MS in Linguistics at the University of Michigan, and an MBA in Accounting at Babson College. She taught French and Spanish at Randolph High School for more than a decade. In the early 1970s, she served in the Peace Corps, teaching English and Linguistics at Universit de Lom, Togo, West Africa. After earning her MBA, Susan served for 25 years as Controller and Legal Administrator for a Law firm in Natick. She put her administrative skills to work in the greater community, serving as President of the Returned Peace Corps Volunteers, and serving multiple terms on the Parish Committee, of First Parish Watertown, Unitarian Universalist Church, as well as chairing the Social Action Committe for the Church. Additionally, she serv- ed as Chair of World in Watertown, and was a founder and primary organizer of the annual Martin Luther King Day Unity Breakfast. For years Sue was a leader of the Belmont-Watertown Chapter of Amnesty International. She was an active member of Watertown Welcomes Immigrants and Watertown Citizens for Peace, Justice, and the Environment. Driven by her passion for social justice, Sue was a key figure in organizing countless initiatives to support the rights of all oppressed people, the celebration of diversity, and the fair and equal treatment of all. She was a quiet, yet relentless organizer for good. She inspired many others to follow in her footsteps. In her private life, she also made time for extensive travel, reading and bridge. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First Parish Watertown, Unitarian Universalist, 35 Church St. Watertown, MA 02472 A Zoom Memorial will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at. 11am .



