|
|
A. Corinne (Garlichs) Gols, 89, died peacefully and comfortably in the care and comfort of her family at the Miriam Boyd Parlin Hospice Residence on May 5, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia, PA the daughter of the Dr. Richard W. Garlichs and Jessie (Ennis) Garlichs. Corinne was the wife of Dr. A. George Gols of Wayland. She is survived by her daughter Jennifer Cavallaro, her husband Mario Cavallaro and their son Josh Cavallaro all of Sudbury; Lisa Florenzano and her husband Paul Florenzano of Hingham and Lorie Gols of Natick. She was the sister of Ann Garlichs of Texas. She has been a resident of Wayland for the past 55 years and spent her formative years in Philadelphia. She received her BS in Education from the University of Pennsylvania and was a member and former treasurer of Kappa Kappa Gamma, also at the University of Pennsylvania. For many years, Corinne was the owner of her own knitting business known as "de Corinne Hand Knits". She was also a longtime member of First Parish in Wayland. In her earlier years she was a teacher. Private family services were held at the Gols family lot in North Cemetery, Wayland with the Rev. Dr. Stephanie May officiating. In lieu of flowers, her family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Corinnes memory may be sent to Mass Audubon at www.massaudubon.org. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from May 16 to May 23, 2020