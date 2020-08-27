Alan Williamson, Al, or Poppy, as he was known by his family, passed away Saturday August 22, 2020 from cancer. Born May 7, 1946, in Waltham, MA, he later moved to Sudbury where he lived with his wife, Theresa, to whom he was happily married for over 50 years. Al is survived by his wife and their three children, Jennifer Campbell, Jay Williamson, and Jessica Smith, their spouses, Trevor, Micaela, and Jack, and seven cherished grandchildren: Justin and Ryanne Campbell, Matthew, Brendan and Daniel Williamson, and Jack and Benjamin Smith. He also leaves behind his sister-in-law Janet, her husband Dave Pray, nieces Tammy Wason and Monique Williamson, and nephews Sean Keane, John and Michael Williamson, along with many dear friends and family. He founded A.J. Williamson Termite Control in 1971 and was active in his community, volunteering his time coaching basketball and helping at the Sudbury Senior Center. Al was actively involved in scouts since his own youth and was especially proud to have mentored over 50 Eagle Scouts in addition to earning the Gold Hornaday Award, Silver Beaver Award, and being a Vigil Member of the Order of the Arrow. Al was involved with Troop 61 in Sudbury and held leadership positions at the Council-level, raising funds to improve local camps. The Al Williamson Fund has been established in his memory to support the Camp Resolute Alumni Association, with funds to be used for capital improvements and maintenance and to pay for staff-related programs. Donations to the Fund may be sent to the Mayflower Council, BSA at 2 Mt. Royal Ave. #100, Marlborough, MA 01752. The family also suggests memorial donations to St. Jude Hospital at www.st.jude.org
or mail to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Services will be private. For our online guest book, please visit www.Duckett-Waterman.com
.