Allen G. Metcalfe, Sr., of Framingham, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Metrowest Medical Center in Framingham following a period of declining health. He was born in Cambridge on August 20, 1937 the son of the late Allen B. Metcalfe and Mary A. (Tomasetti) Metcalfe. Allen is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Joan P. (Smith) Metcalfe of Framingham. Devoted father of Barbara J. Baxter and her husband Rick of Pensacola, FL; Allen G. Metcalfe, Jr and his wife Patrice of Northbrook, IL; Patricia J. Der Garabedian and her husband Mark of Medway, Christopher A. Metcalfe and his wife Amy of Hingham and the late David Metcalfe. Cherished grandfather of Ashley; Wiley; Sarah; Rachel; Nick; Noah and Lexi. Brother of Jean O'Connor and Joyce Stevens both of Falmouth. Allen has been a resident of Framingham for the past 53 years and spent his formative years in Weston. He was a graduate of Weston High School with the Class of 1955 and received his BS in Marine and Electrical Engineering from the Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Bourne. He had a long and distinguished career of 35 years as a Mechanical Engineer with the Polaroid Corporation in Waltham prior to his retirement. He served his country proudly with the United States Navy Reserves. Allen enjoyed deep sea and fresh water fishing. He loved gardening and puttering around his garden and doing yard work at his home in Framingham. Both he and Joan were active members of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church and volunteered their time with many church activities. Allen also served as a Junior and Senior Warden at the church for many years. He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather to his family who was the center of his life. He especially enjoyed the time that he spent with his beloved grandchildren. Visitations will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte. 30), Wayland. Family and friends are invited to his funeral service on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 3 Maple St, Buckminster Square, Framingham. Interment will follow in the Metcalfe family lot in Linwood Cemetery in Weston. In lieu of flowers, his family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Allen's memory may be sent to the New England , 70 Walnut St, Ste. 301, Wellesley, MA 02481 and please include Allen Metcalfe in the memo line or visit https://donate.lls.org/lls/ donate For condolences and directions visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Jan. 12 to Jan. 19, 2020