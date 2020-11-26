Ann Lynch Devine passed away peacefully on November 21, 2020 at Beaumont Nursing Center, Natick, MA, at the age of 87. Born on January 4, 1933 in Hartford, CT, she was the daughter of the late Mary OBrien and Edward Lynch, and lived most of her life in CT before she moved to Weston, MA twelve years ago. Ann attended the University of Connecticut, worked for United Technologies as a cost analyst for over thirty years, taught calculus at the community college level, and had a life-long involvement with Irish dancing. As a young girl, Ann learned Irish dancing from her father, a step dancer from County Kerry, Ireland, who taught her the traditional solo and ceili dances, which are still performed today. Ann became an Irish dance teacher, TCRG, co-owned a dancing school in CT, and later in life, a dancing school with her daughter in Weston/Wayland, MA until retirement from teaching in 2007. She was especially proud of her three granddaughters who also became Irish step dancers, as they carried on the fourth-generation family dancing tradition. For over forty-five years, Ann was an internationally recognized and well-respected Irish dance adjudicator, ADCRG, for countless dance competitions, as well as regional, national, and world championships. She loved to travel with her daughter to adjudicate dance competitions together in various locations throughout the country. Ann was an integral part of the Irish dance association and worked tirelessly for the organization. She served on the Executive Board as National Treasurer for ten years, co-chaired four North American Irish Dance Championships, co-chaired five New England Championships, and was the New England Regional Director several times. For many years, Ann served on the regional and national scholarship committees, which awarded funds to graduating high school Irish dancers. Ann retired from adjudicating and became an honorary member in 2018. Ann loved to do crossword puzzles, knitted and crocheted beautiful blankets, made delicious applesauce, Christmas cookies, Irish bread, and homemade jam, which were gifts to many family and friends. Ann was a member of St. Julias Church in Weston, and enjoyed joining her family for summers in Westport, MA or winter trips to Vermont. She loved her family dearly and will be missed by all. Ann is survived by her daughter, Nancy Devine Reny and husband, David; three granddaughters, Christine Wright and husband, Alex; Suzanne Longley and husband, Cliff; and Michelle Reny; two great-grandsons, Ethan and Daniel; cousins, nieces, nephews, and previously departed siblings, infant Edward, Sean, Mary, Helen, and Edward. The family would like to extend gratitude to physicians and staff at Needham Wellesley Family Medicine, Brigham and Womens Hospital, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Newton-Wellesley Hospital, Whitney Place Assisted Living, Beaumont Nursing Center, and Salmon Health Hospice. A private service and interment for immediate family is planned. For online guestbook visit BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes. com



